CHART OF THE DAY: You Should Be Working In Healthcare

Want more evidence that the health industry continues to hoover up more of our resources? Today’s chart looks at four industries, and tracks the overall growth of their earnings power. While real estate, construction and finance are all off their highs, health is just motoring along, completely unperturbed events in the broader economy.
What, do you really think a plan to expand coverage to all Americans is going to slow that trend? Ha.
