CHART OF THE DAY: Yes, It Really Is That Slow

Think things are really slow these days?



You’re not alone, volume at the start of August has been incredibly light in the stock market.

This is always a slow time in markets (summer vacation, etc.) but through the first nine trading days of August, which includes the last two days of July, volumes fell 45 per cent from the year ago period to 85.8 billion trades.

And that compares to a 2009 peak, when trading accelerated to 176.8 billion in the first two weeks of August.

