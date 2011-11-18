CHART OF THE DAY: Are You Ready To Buy The Yelp IPO?

The IPO market appears to be thawing. First we had LinkedIn, then Groupon, then Angie’s List, then Zynga, and now we’ve got Yelp filing to go public.



Here’s a quick glance at the company’s revenues and losses over the last year and a half. It’s not profitable, but revenues are growing pretty nicely. For more on the company check out our break down of its S1 here.

