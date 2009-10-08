CHART OF THE DAY: Tech Stocks Still Rocking!

Back in April, we wrote that “tech stocks aren’t crappy anymore.” And it’s still true!
Tech stocks are the second best performing sector so far this year, after basic materials, according to FinViz data.
Year-to-date, the S&P 500 is up 14%. This means all of the sectors shown are performing above average, except for conglomerates, healthcare, and utilities.
