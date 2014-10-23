CHART OF THE DAY: Yahoo's Struggle To Find Real Growth

Yahoo reported earnings yesterday. For the most part, they were a pleasant surprise. It beat expectations on the top and the bottom line.

Embattled CEO Marissa Mayer laid out a strong defence of her tenure as CEO. She said Yahoo has top tax lawyers trying to figure out how to sell Alibaba shares without having to pay a huge expensive tax bill.

Yahoo investors responded positively. The stock was up 4.5% today.

But, if you back up and look at Yahoo overall, the business remains unimpressive. Revenue was up only 1%. It’s better than being down 3%, which is what happened last quarter, but Yahoo has struggled to find any growth for years now, as you can see in this chart from BI Intelligence.

