CHART OF THE DAY: Yahoo's Struggle To Find Real Growth

Jay Yarow

Yahoo reported earnings yesterday. For the most part, they were a pleasant surprise. It beat expectations on the top and the bottom line.

Embattled CEO Marissa Mayer laid out a strong defence of her tenure as CEO. She said Yahoo has top tax lawyers trying to figure out how to sell Alibaba shares without having to pay a huge expensive tax bill.

Yahoo investors responded positively. The stock was up 4.5% today.

But, if you back up and look at Yahoo overall, the business remains unimpressive. Revenue was up only 1%. It’s better than being down 3%, which is what happened last quarter, but Yahoo has struggled to find any growth for years now, as you can see in this chart from BI Intelligence.

Bii sai cotd yahoo revBI Intelligence

