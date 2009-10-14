CHART OF THE DAY: Yahoo's "It's Y!ou" Campaign Turns Off Consumers

There’s evidence that Yahoo’s $100 million “It’s Y!ou” ad campaign might actually be hurting the company’s brand.



A company called YouGov interviews 5,000 people a day and asks them about brands. For Yahoo, they asked “If you’ve heard anything about the brand in the last two weeks, was it positive or negative?”

YouGov then gives the company a score between -100 and 100, compiled by subtracting negative feedback from positive.

Here’s the bad news for Yahoo (YHOO). Since the launch of “It’s Y!ou” campaign on September 28th, Yahoo’s buzz score dropped from a 35.4 to a score of 25.5 as of yesterday, Monday, October 12th.

A YouGov spokesperson tells us, “The score’s drop comes after Yahoo steadily built its buzz score from mid-May through most of September. On May 13th, Yahoo was at 25.4, which is where it is right now. This is definitely the biggest buzz score drop Yahoo has taken all year.”

