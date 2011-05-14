CHART OF THE DAY: Yahoo's Momentum Dies

After Yahoo’s decent earnings report, investors were gaining a little bit of confidence in the company.



But whatever confidence they were gaining evaporated when Yahoo disclosed that the Alibaba Group had sold off a part of its business without telling Yahoo.

Considering that much of Yahoo’s value is now tied to its Asian assets, this was devastating. It set off a fresh round of questions about how much control Yahoo actually has over its Asian assets and send the stock crashing.

