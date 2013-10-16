CHART OF THE DAY: Yahoo Still Doesn't Have Any Revenue Growth

Yahoo’s earnings are once again lacking any revenue growth. As you can see in this chart, revenue was down 1% on a year-over-year basis this quarter.

On the company’s earnings call, CEO Marissa Mayer said the company has a plan to fix this problem. Yahoo is trying to improve its products, which will bring traffic, which will bring advertisers, which will bring revenue, says Mayer.

