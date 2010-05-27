CHART OF THE DAY: Yahoo's Engagement Falls Off A Cliff

Yahoo’s engagement, as measured by average minutes on the site per visitor, has been tanking over the last year, according to data from comScore.



CEO Carol Bartz is aware of the trend, and she’s trying to fix it. She told investors today Yahoo acquired Associated Content after an trial partnership between the two companies increased engagement.

She also announced a partnership with Zynga, the company that produces the massively popular social games that were previously only on Facebook. Yahoo users will be able to play popular games like FishVille, FarmVille, and Mafia Wars on Yahoo.

Zynga says it has 35 million users playing its games every day. That’s a lot of time being spent building fake farms. Carol Bartz is hoping some of those fake farmers hang out on Yahoo.

