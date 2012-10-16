CHART OF THE DAY: A Nightmare Chart For Marissa Mayer And Yahoo

Yahoo’s search growth has completed tanked, according to this chart from Stifel analyst Jordan Rohan based on comScore data.



This is bad for Yahoo because its search business is almost entirely profit. If it goes away, so do a lot of Yahoo’s profits. This is at least part of the reason Mayer is planning on showing the Yahoo search bar more prominently in its homepage redesign.

The good news for Yahoo, and new CEO Marissa Mayer, is that this can be fixed. AOL and Ask have seen their search growth bounce back after tanking.

Photo: comScore

