CHART OF THE DAY: Yahoo's Search Business Is Toast

Even after Yahoo outsources its search technology to Microsoft, it still needs to grow its position in the search market — or at least, maintain it — to keep revenue flowing into the company.



It’s heading in the wrong direction — toward zero. Yahoo represented 18% of the U.S. search market in October, according to comScore — an all-time low. Meanwhile, Google reached an all-time high at 65.4% of the market. And Microsoft’s Bing gained half a percentage point to 9.9%.

