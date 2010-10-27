CHART OF THE DAY: Is Yahoo Due For Another Headcount Cut?

Is Yahoo already due for another reduction in headcount? For Q3 2010, Yahoo’s headcount was up 7% on a year over year basis. The company now has 14,100 employees.



On the company’s earnings call last week, Imran Khan noted that Yahoo’s revenue per employee is very low. He also asked if Yahoo thought its headcount was bloated.

CFO Tim Morse says he doesn’t look at revenue per employee. He also said, Yahoo is trying to raise revenue and control costs. Finally, he added, “Are we bloated? No, I don’t think we’re bloated.”

So there you go Yahoos. Nothing to worry about. For now.

