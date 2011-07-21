CHART OF THE DAY: Yahoo's Revenue Since Carol Bartz Took Over

Last night Yahoo delivered an “unsatisfactory” quarter of revenue according to CEO Carol Bartz.



She blamed “changes to our U.S. sales leadership, which led to changes to our sales org structure, and then to changes in our sales force” for the weak quarter. Bartz says it had nothing to do with “competitive developments” or a “weak economy.”

Whatever.

Since Bartz has taken over Yahoo’s revenue has been flat to down and there’s no reason to think that’s changing any time soon.

