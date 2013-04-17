CHART OF THE DAY: Yahoo's Revenue Is In A Long Slow Decline

Yahoo reported earnings that missed analyst expectations on revenue. As you can see in this chart, Yahoo’s revenue has been gradually declining for years now.



For all the talk about Marissa Mayer changing the culture at Yahoo, and focusing on mobile, she has to keep an eye on this chart. Because if it doesn’t get fixed she won’t be able to implement her turnaround plan.

