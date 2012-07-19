CHART OF THE DAY: Marissa Mayer Has To Fix This Big Problem

Forget all the noise surrounding Marissa Mayer turning Yahoo in a tech company versus a media company. What she really needs to do is turn it into a company that’s growing.



As you can see in this chart, Yahoo’s quarterly revenue growth measured on a year over year basis has been basically flat to negative for the last three years.

Mayer needs to get this fixed. If that’s through technology and products instead of media, great. Otherwise, all the people singing her praises today will be crushing her tomorrow.

