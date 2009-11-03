CHART OF THE DAY: Yahoo Needs To Make Money From Its International Users

At its analyst day meeting last week, Yahoo revealed that 75% of its visitors come from outside of North America, yet only 27% of its revenue comes from international audiences.



While this isn’t a problem that’s unique to Yahoo — Only 11.5% of international advertising is online — Yahoo needs to monetise those users better.

Its international audience grew 11% year over year versus 3% in the U.S. To better get more money from abroad, the company will tweak its global email, mobile and homepage offerings, and simplify its homepage code base by the end of 2010.

