CHART OF THE DAY: Yahoo-Microsoft Search Now Going Down Together

Yahoo’s (YHOO) new search technology and advertising deal with Microsoft (MSFT) doesn’t change one important fact about the search market: They’re still losing share, and Google’s still gaining it.



Microsoft and Yahoo’s combined share of U.S. search queries was 28% in June, down from 30% a year ago, according to comScore.

So now, in addition to months or years of messy integration, the companies also have to figure out how to get more people using their search engines for more queries. Advantage: Google.

