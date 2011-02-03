CHART OF THE DAY: Carol Bartz Is Crushing Tim Armstrong In This Key Metric

Say what you will about Carol Bartz’s tenure at Yahoo, at least she has managed to grow display ad revenue by double digits on a year over year basis for the last four quarters.



Her counterpart at AOL, Tim Armstrong, has done the exact opposite. Display ad revenues for AOL have been down double digits on a year over year basis for the last four quarters.

For both companies, display ad revenue is the core business that represents their future. If Armstrong can’t get this fixed, there’s no hope for AOL.

