CHART OF THE DAY: The Trashiest Stocks Are On Fire

Since the market hit its lows in early March, the trashiest, most beaten-down stocks have been the big winners. Some are arguing that the trash stocks have to slow down soon. But in the meantime, it looks like investors are reaching for the trashiest of the trash. Check out the crazy runs in Fannie Mae (FNM), Freddie Mac (FRE), AIG (AIG) and even the soon-to-be-liquidated GM over the last few weeks. This is the kind of behaviour that might foretell the end of the junk rally.



