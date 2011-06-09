CHART OF THE DAY: A Clear Sign Of Just How Rapidly Sentiment Is Deteriorating

The ratio of XLY (the consumer discretionary ETF) vs. XLP (the consumer staples ETF) is a nice little risk proxy, since investors by discretionaries when things are good, and visa versa.



As you can see, that ratio has moved down sharply.

But even more interesting — as this chart from Waverly Advisors shows — is the fact that it’s already touched an outer band of the average (specifically, a 2-standard deviation move from the 20-day average), which is an event we haven’t seen since 2008.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.