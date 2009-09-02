CHART OF THE DAY: Bad Economy Means Less Death

Good news! The recession means fewer people are dying — or, to put it another way, people are living longer. A new study from the Canadian Medical Association Journal confirms a long-held theory, that mortality is pro-cyclical, meaning that the better the economy, the more people are dying. This is not the case in poor countries.



What explains the effect? The authors cite a few mechanisms, including the increased use of social safety nets, having more leisure time, less overeating, less alcohol consumption and also (logically) less worker stress.

Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.