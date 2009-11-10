CHART OF THE DAY: Why Google Dropped $750 Million On AdMob

Google spent $750 million buying AdMob today because the mobile ad network is growing like a weed, with ad requests at 10.2 billion in September, up from 2.5 billion in January 2008.
A lot of that growth is being driven by Apple’s iPod and the iTouch. A quarter of AdMob’s requests come from Apple devices.
