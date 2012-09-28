CHART OF THE DAY: A Guy Standing Next To All Of The Gold In The World

Warren Buffett famously observed that if you melted all of the gold in the world together, you could get a cube of about 68 feet per side. He said this would fit inside a baseball infield.



Deutsche Bank’s Daniel Brebner and Xiao Fu recently published a massive report on gold. Like Buffett, the analyst illustrate what all of that gold would look like.

From Deutsche Bank via ZeroHedge:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.