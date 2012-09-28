CHART OF THE DAY: A Guy Standing Next To All Of The Gold In The World

Sam Ro
button more charts
button chart prev
button chart next

Warren Buffett famously observed that if you melted all of the gold in the world together, you could get a cube of about 68 feet per side.  He said this would fit inside a baseball infield.

Deutsche Bank’s Daniel Brebner and Xiao Fu recently published a massive report on gold.  Like Buffett, the analyst illustrate what all of that gold would look like.

From Deutsche Bank via ZeroHedge:

Chart of the day

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.