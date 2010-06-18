CHART OF THE DAY: Food Prices Are About To Explode

May’s Consumer Price Index fell 0.2%, which was a slightly larger price drop than consensus expected. Deflation seems to be the greater challenge right now rather than inflation. But not everywhere.



A new report from the Food and Agriculture organisation of the United Nations (FAO) and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) forecasts soaring gloal food prices over the next decade.

While food production is forecast to increase, demand will increase even faster due to rising wealth levels in developing countries. Rising incomes lead to larger amounts of meat included in diets, and meat is far more intensive of a food source to produce than simple things such as rice or wheat.

You may have heard of this scenario years ago, before the crisis and when commodities were in a super-spike. Well, the thesis still holds, even after the crisis. Moreover, we won’t have to wait until 2020 to see the price hikes. The process is already kicking off. The report forecasts that global prices next year for many animal-related foods will be 10 – 20% higher than in 2009.

Parts of the economy could still be deflating by then, but many foods won’t be:

