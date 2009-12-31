CHART OF THE DAY: The End Of Newspapers

Newspapers had a nice run from the 1970s to the 1990s. Unfortunately, as this chart from the Bureau of labour Statistics makes clear — by way of Marketwatch — it’s over.



Newspaper employment has utterly collapsed in the last 15 years, with employment numbers now around where they were in the mid-1950s.

The good news: It’s a great opportunity. The next decade will give birth to new forms of reporting, more in tune with today’s technology and news consumption habits.

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b27d38000000000000f88bd/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="chart of the day, newspaper employment" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

