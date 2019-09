Zynga is in talks to buy OMGPOP, the company behind “Draw Something,” the hottest mobile game on the planet.



The simple reason for Zynga’s interest: “Draw Something” is killing “Words With Friends,” Zynga’s once-hot mobile game.

