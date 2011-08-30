CHART OF THE DAY: Women Are From Amazon, Men Are From Apple

Women are dominating eReader ownership while they have been slow to adopt tablets, according to recent data by Nielsen.



Women are now 61% of eReader owners, up from 46% last year, while they have climbed up by only four percentage points in tablet adoption for the same period.

It will be interesting to see what happens with the gender makeup of gadget owners when the biggest eReader maker, Amazon, releases its tablet later this year.

Will we see men-are-from-Apple, women-are-from-Amazon fragmentation in the tablet market?

