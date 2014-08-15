Women Are Vastly Underrepresented In The Tech Sector

Apple released its first diversity report earlier this week, but while the company has more black and Hispanic employees than any other Silicon Valley company, the gender breakdown is overwhelmingly male.

According to data from various company reports charted for us by Statista, women only hold between 10-20% of the tech-related jobs at tech companies. In companies like Google, Twitter, Yahoo, Facebook and LinkedIn, women account for about half of the non-tech jobs, and about one-third of the total workforce. Still, you can easily see where there’s room for improvement: Twitter may be facing the worst gender gap when it comes to tech jobs, but all of these major companies can do much better.

