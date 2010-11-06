CHART OF THE DAY: Windows Mobile Apps More Expensive Than iPhone Apps

Paid apps for Microsoft’s Windows Mobile* app store are more expensive on average than paid apps for Apple’s iPhone, according to data from O’Reilly Research.



This is good news for developers that might be considering developing for Microsoft’s new Windows Phone 7 platform. This data is based on Window’s old mobile platform, so prices on the new platform could get lower as more developers create apps. You can charge more if there is less competition.

Overall, O’Reilly says the mean price for Windows Mobile apps is $6.16 versus $3.43 for the iPhone. Below, we’ve charted the various categories that match for each platform, using O’Reilly’s data. O’Reilly has a more complete picture of average app prices.

*The post originally referred to “Windows Phone” which is the name associated with Microsoft’s new platform. We’ve edited to reflect this is based on the old mobile platform, after commenters pointed out O’Reilly updated their post.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.