CHART OF THE DAY: Surprise! Microsoft Has Sold 3 Times As Many Windows 7 Licenses As All Apple Products Combined

Apple has been turning in hot quarter after hot quarter, blowing away expectations. Apple’s mobile operating system, iOS, the platform underlying iPhones, iPods, and iPads, seems to be taking over the world.



Apple’s humongous success has made it the most valuable tech company in the world. The market value of the former tech alpha dog, Microsoft, meanwhile, has shriveled.

But let’s keep things in perspective!

For all of its mind-blowing success, sales of Apple’s computing products are still just a fraction of Microsoft’s Windows 7 licenses.

As you can see in the chart below, since Microsoft launched Windows 7, Apple has sold ~150 million iPhones, iPads, iPod Touches, and Macs. Microsoft, meanwhile, has sold ~350 million Windows 7 licenses.

(But, as a commenter notes below, there was a time when Microsoft owned 95% of the computing market, and today it’s probably just 50% when you factor in Android phones.)

