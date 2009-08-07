CHART OF THE DAY: Wikipedia's Growth Tumbles

It had to happen at some point, but it looks like Wikipedia’s growth has hit its peak.



In fact, the site’s article growth has been slowing since 2006, when it peaked at 60,000 new articles per month. Now it’s closer to 40,000 articles per month — two-thirds the peak rate — according to this chart from the Wikimedia Commons. (More charts and discussion here from the Palo Alto Research centre.)

