CHART OF THE DAY: Wikipedia's Editors Quit

Wikipedia is losing thousands of editors each month, the Wall Street Journal reports.



Why? The most popular topics have been written, making it less engaging. Also, Wikipedia has added more stringent rules for the editing process, making it harder for new editors.

Wikipedia is recruiting new editors, but says stemming the exodus isn’t a big concern. There is no “right” number of editors says the site’s founder, Jimmy Wales. However, if this trend were to continue over the long run, it would pose challenges for keeping the site fresh, accurate, and run by crowds.

