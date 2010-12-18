CHART OF THE DAY: Time To Bring Out The Wii 2

It’s time for Nintendo to bring out the Wii HD, or the Wii 2, or something new.



Sales of the once super hot gaming console are flat to down for last year or so, and Nintendo is looking at its smallest annual profit in six years.

And while it used to beat the Microsoft Xbox handily on a monthly basis, the Wii lost the sales battle in November by a narrow margin. Microsoft’s Kinect is spurring sales.

So when can we expect a new Wii? Well, Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime says it doesn’t have to come out in 2011. We hope for Nintendo’s sake he’s just being coy.

