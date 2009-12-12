CHART OF THE DAY: The Rise And Fall Of The Wii

Nintendo’s U.S. Wii sales continued sliding in November, as they fell 38% year over year to 1.3 million units, according to NPD group. (Yes, they increased from October, as they do every year. But they’re still down from last year, despite a $50 price cut at the end of September.)



While it’s still the leader amongst consoles in unit sales, the growth potential of the current Wii doesn’t look very promising. Nintendo’s year-over-year sales have been negative since March. Soon it will be time for something new from Nintendo.

