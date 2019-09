CHART OF THE DAY: Why Yahoo Is About To Fire More Yahoos

Carol Bartz is getting ready to wrap her fingers around the axe for the first time as CEO and lop off a few hundred Yahoos. She may even want to cut a few business units, too. Why is the bloodbath necessary? Because Yahoo’s two previous rounds of layoffs didn’t go far enough. Check out how much Yahoo’s headcount has ballooned relative to revenue over the past two years.



