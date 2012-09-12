CHART OF THE DAY: Why US Manufacturing Is Crumbling Again

Joe Weisenthal
button more charts
button chart prev
button chart next

In today’s latest trade report you can see why things are deteriorating again for the US manufacturing index.

Exports to Germany (red line) have gone negative year over year. Exports to China (blue line) are about to go negative year over year.

US manufacturers are the most exposed to big export markets, hence the year-over-year decline in the ISM Manufacturing index (green line).

chart of the day, exports to germany and china, september 2012

Photo: FRED

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.