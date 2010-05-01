CHART OF THE DAY: Why Twitter Ads Might Actually Work

Twitter finally revealed its first big attempt to make money earlier this month: in-stream advertising.
It’s far from a sure thing that this will prove lucrative enough to make Twitter into a real business all on its own.
But here’s one reason ads might be a big earner for Twitter: people actually go to Twitter to learn about products, far more than they do with other social networks.
