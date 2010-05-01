CHART OF THE DAY: Why Twitter Ads Might Actually Work

Nick Saint
button more charts
button chart prev
button chart next

Twitter finally revealed its first big attempt to make money earlier this month: in-stream advertising.

It’s far from a sure thing that this will prove lucrative enough to make Twitter into a real business all on its own.

But here’s one reason ads might be a big earner for Twitter: people actually go to Twitter to learn about products, far more than they do with other social networks.

chart of the day, twitter user habits, april 2010

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: www.twitter.com/chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.