CHART OF THE DAY: Why Twitter Ads Might Actually Work

Twitter finally revealed its first big attempt to make money earlier this month: in-stream advertising.



It’s far from a sure thing that this will prove lucrative enough to make Twitter into a real business all on its own.

But here’s one reason ads might be a big earner for Twitter: people actually go to Twitter to learn about products, far more than they do with other social networks.

