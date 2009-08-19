CHART OF THE DAY: Why People Love And Hate The iPhone And Pre

Apple’s iPhone 3GS and Palm’s Pre are the two most powerful mobile phones on the market. And people have plenty of things to say about them, according to new research from ChangeWave.



For instance, owners of both phones love their touchscreen interfaces and ease-of-use, and hate their short battery life. iPhone owners love their well-stocked app store, which Palm fans can barely enjoy yet. And Palm owners love multi-tasking, which the iPhone doesn’t offer.

But iPhone owners hate their mobile carrier much more than Pre owners: Some 32% hate being tethered to AT&T and 23% hate AT&T’s network speed and coverage. Meanwhile, just 11% of Pre owners complain about the requirement to use Sprint.

