CHART OF THE DAY: Here's What Microsoft And Apple Need To Do To Beat Google In Search

If Microsoft or even Apple wants to knock off Google from its dominant spot in mobile search — approximately 86% market share, according to Nielsen — they should look at this chart from Goldman Sachs.



It shows how we prioritise our search needs when we’re mobile versus on the desktop.

Surprisingly, the most important thing on mobile is that we get a friendly user interface. (And that’s where Apple can shine.) Next most important is the speed of the search. Relevant search results is less important on mobile than desktop — also good news for Google’s rivals, who probably won’t be as strong.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: www.twitter.com/chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.