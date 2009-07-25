CHART OF THE DAY: Why AT&T Loves The iPhone

Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone has led huge growth for Apple, but it’s also been a saviour to AT&T (T), its exclusive U.S. carrier.



Apple’s loyal customer base and the iPhone’s mandatory $30/month data plan have helped AT&T improve two key metrics since the phone launched two years ago:

Its average monthly data revenue per subscriber has jumped 56% to $14.57. (Arch rival Verizon’s has grown slower.)

Its churn rate — the rate at which customers dump AT&T for other carriers — has improved 17%. (Verizon’s has gotten worse.)

