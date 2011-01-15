CHART OF THE DAY: Why Apple's iPhone War With Google Is Just Beginning

Want to get the Chart Of The Day a day earlier? Sign up for our Chart of the Day email.



Apple’s iPhone war against Google Android was the big story in tech last year, with Android growing like a weed to beat Apple in U.S. market share.

But in reality, we haven’t actually seen a real competition between the iPhone and Android yet. Not within the major carriers, at least. (Carriers are still by far the most important phone distributors in the U.S.)

That is going to change now that Verizon will start selling the iPhone next month, and now that AT&T is going to start offering more Android devices. And by the end of the year, we will have a much better sense of which phones people like better — at both major carriers.

As of late 2010, the iPhone was the major platform at AT&T, representing 63% of its smartphone customers. At Verizon, Android and RIM basically split the pie.

We’ll see where these numbers are in another year. Will Verizon users flock to Apple’s iPhone? Or will Android’s wide variety of different devices win the market? And what happens to RIM?

