CHART OF THE DAY: Why Apple TV Is Dominating Despite Weaker Content Selection

Apple TV dominates the relatively small market of streaming video boxes, according to a report from Frost & Sullivan. It has 56% of the market, Roku has 21.5% of the market, and the rest is split amongst a group of other streaming devices.



The reason Apple TV is doing well is that it has “AirPlay” which is Apple’s technology that allows a user to wirelessly beam their iPhone’s, iPad’s, or Mac’s screen to a TV.

“AppleTV’s AirPlay feature was strategically crafted to simplify the process of transferring laptop and tablet displays to a TV screen, and it is AirPlaying – not OTT streaming – that is the primary reason for purchase of AppleTV devices,” says Frost & Sullivan.

This is important for Google, or Amazon, which is reportedly interested in this market. Instead of going after more and more content, it should figure out how to make its streaming gadgets work well with its own mobile devices.

