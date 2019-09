Why is Apple suddenly able to compete with Android in the U.S.? Because it finally released a new smartphone to the majority of the country’s wireless subscribers.



As you can see in this chart from Asymco‘s Horace Dediu, the addition of Verizon and Sprint are causing iPhone activations to hit their highest point ever by a long shot.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.