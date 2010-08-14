CHART OF THE DAY: Here's Why People Who Don't Use The Internet Don't Use The Internet

Pew’s latest research about American broadband shows that 21% of U.S. adults don’t use the Internet.



Why not? Almost a third say they’re “just not interested.” Others find it too expensive, too difficult, or think they’re too old. Pew also says 22% of the people who don’t use the Internet used it in the past but don’t anymore.

Only 10% of non-Internet users say they’d like to start using in the future, a stat that hasn’t changed since Pew started asking it in 2002. (Especially older folks.) If only they knew about the joys of FarmVille…

