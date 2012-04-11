CHART OF THE DAY: Why $1 Billion Is A Good Price For Instagram

If you look at how much Facebook paid for Instagram on a per user basis, you can see that it got a very good deal, says Andy Baio at Wired.



Baio, who has built a few startups in his day, compiled data on big acquisitions over the last 10 years to argue that Instagram is not a sign that we’re in another tech bubble. As you can see, the per user price Facebook paid is cheap compared to other big acquisitions.

