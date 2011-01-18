CHART OF THE DAY: Here's Who Owns Facebook

Want to get the Chart Of The Day a day earlier? Sign up for our Chart of the Day email.



When Facebook IPO’s in 2012, who’s getting rich? Well, Mark Zuckerberg for one, obviously. But he’s not alone.

Below is a colourful illustration of all the people who will cash in on Facebook stock from LearnVest.

Don’t Miss: Meet Facebook’s (Soon To Be) Billionaires →

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.