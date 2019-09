This chart comes from Statista, based on data by Hong Kong based research firm Counterpoint. It shows market share for smartphone sellers in China. As you can see, Samsung is currently the biggest, and Apple is in fifth. The Chinese market will be one to watch for the next few years now that the U.S. smartphone market is largely saturated.

