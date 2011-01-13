CHART OF THE DAY: Who Has The Winningest College Football Program Since 2000?

Auburn finished the season 14-0 and won the BCS National Championship. It was their second undefeated season since 2000, they are still only 11th overall in terms of winning percentage among college football programs (see chart below).



Boise State tops the list with an .873 winning percentage and just 18 losses since 2000. The next best program over the last 11 seasons, Oklahoma (.824), is still nearly 50 percentage points behind Boise State.

And while the SEC has dominated the college football landscape in recent years, they don’t have any schools among the top five schools with the best winning percentages since 2000. They’re too busy beating up on each other.

Of the top 25 programs of the last 11 years, four are from the Big 10, four are from the Big 12 and four are from the SEC (data via ESPN.com).

