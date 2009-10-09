CHART OF THE DAY: Besides The Fed, Nobody Is Buying Agency Debt

Where would we be without the Fed and its printing press? There’s been a lot of debate about the appetite of foreign investors of our debt — Treasury auctions continue to be strong, even as noises emanate from overseas about wanting to dump the dollar.



But here’s a stark fact, via the Council on Foreign Relations: Only the Fed is buying agency debt. Foreign buyers, who once consumed it voraciously, have been net sellers so far this year.

Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.