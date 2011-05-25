CHART OF THE DAY: Who Bought And Sold Apple Shares Last Quarter

We took a look at data on Bloomberg about who was buying and selling shares of Apple in Q1, after seeing some tweets from SAI commenter/contributor Sammy The Walrus IV.



Apple’s biggest shareholder, Fidelity, dumped a fairly large amount of stock, ~1.9 million shares. Capital Research Group loaded up on Apple’s stock buying 3.7 million shares, which is a 50% increase in its Apple shares.

